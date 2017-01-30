The death of a young man outside a Perth bar is being investigated. Major Crash Officers believe the circumstances in which the body was discovered were mysterious. The incident occurred on Saturday night outside Kingsway Bar and Bistro in Darch.

Paramedics from St John Ambulance were called at 9:35 pm following which they arrived at the spot. They took the injured young man outside the Perth bar to Royal Perth Hospital. However, the man could not be saved and he died of his “fall” injuries.

Police have not revealed any detail about the victim of Perth bar incident but addressed him as a “young man.” The officers from Major Crash Officers are investigating the death of the young man. They are likely to speak to witnesses, if any, at the bar. The investigators will also move to a nearby shopping center located at 211 Kingsway. The officers were to speak to the shopping center people between 9 pm to 10 pm on Sunday.

According to WA Today, police have requested public assistance in the Perth bar matter. Anyone with information or dashcam camera vision of the area at the time when a young man apparently fell outside the bar should contact the department. The people with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800-333-000.

Another Incident Reported in Melbourne after Perth Bar Mishap

A neighbor of a Melbourne resident said that he saw a man screaming and running after he found his 39-year-old wife and child were dead. Mohammed Assad said that it was “really distressing” to see that man screaming. He also described the family as friendly.

The cause of the death of the family members was still unknown. The incident occurred early in the morning on Sunday. Police have stated that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death. Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton called it a “terrible tragedy” at a press conference on Monday morning.

