Xbox Australia deals are just around the corner. With the holidays finally here, these deals are helpful for those looking for the perfect gifts for gaming loved ones. Better yet, this list is handy for gamers who want to treat themselves this season.

In the Deal Hunter landing page for Xbox Australia, tons of Xbox One deals ties with different titles. Promos involving the console range from AUD 319 to AUD 598. The higher the price, the more one can get from a bundle.

For example, the AUD 319 bundle from Big W includes an Xbox One S 500GB Minecraft Console. Along with it are “full game downloads of Minecraft for Xbox One and Windows 10, plus thirteen fabulous, community-favorite content Packs, including Halo Mash-up and Festive Mash-up.”

Meanwhile, the AUD 598 Bundle from EB Games already contains a 2TB Xbox One S Limited Edition Gears of War 4 Console, 2 Games, and 1 4K UHD Blu-Ray Movie.

There’s many other offers in the Deal Hunter landing page. With the assortment of the deals, one can certainly find a perfect match. The page is also very easy to navigate if you already got your own criteria in mind as it allows a user to sort by value, price and different console units.

Xbox Australia deals and other news

Aside from major discounts and giant steals on bundles, Xbox Australia also announced on their Twitter page the arrival of the Dead Rising 4 season pass.

Santa’s Little Melter is ready to ride. Hop on with the #DeadRising4 Season Pass: https://t.co/aSbM1rcU8D pic.twitter.com/07FCjT3DNN — Xbox Australia (@XboxAustralia) December 21, 2016

The Xbox Australia Dead Rising 4 landing page describes the pass as follows.

“It’s the holiday season in Willamette, Colorado. […] a mysterious outbreak has overrun the Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall and surrounding town with dangerous and deadly predators. Join Frank West as you explore a vast, open world sandbox filled with dangerous new zombies and a million ways to kill them as you seek to uncover the truth behind the outbreak – or die trying.”

Stay tuned for more news on Xbox Australia deals as we relay them.