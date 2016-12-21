John Cena hasn’t returned to the WWE yet, but it seems that rumors won’t stop involving him. Now, WWE News 2017 suggest that Cena and Undertaker might have a face off soon.

Fans can’t wait for Cena’s return on Dec. 27 at WWE SmackDown. However, it’s still unclear who the opponent will be in his first match after going on a hiatus. Bleacher Report shares that John Cena Vs Undertaker is possible since The Undertaker will also return soon.

Moreover, Cena might continue his feud with AJ Styles for the heavyweight title or he may choose Baron Corbin to fight. Nonetheless, Cena seems ready to fight again after his other commitments.

There have been reports that along with the 28-year-old WWE star’s return, The Undertaker might also appear. Like Cena, he has been on break to recover from his last fight. By this, it means that the Deadman might have fully recovered from his hip surgery.

Furthermore, the two might start a new feud to kick off Wrestlemania 33. It could also be one of the biggest events ever since two famous wrestlers will be back on the ring once again. However, Forbes reports that some fans are not expecting the two to face off inside the ring.

Many believe that the two will focus more on throwing records through the microphone. Hence, some critics find it too early to have the John Cena vs Undertaker fight. Aside from Styles and Corbin, Dean Ambrose has the potential to face Cena inside the ring.

At this point, everything is still under wraps. Fans should wait for answers until early 2017. Nonetheless, they should rejoice that Cena is finally back on WWE.

