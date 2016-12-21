Every year, biggest stars make their way to the top. But fans are eager to know who make it to the World’s Highest Paid Celebs 2016. Fortunately, an aussie rock band made it to the top.

The classic Australian rock band AC/DC is still making its fans happy through their music. Hence, the band has faced many changes along the past years. However, Forbes reports that the band placed 17th on the top 100 earners of 2016.

Other big names are Taylor Swift, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, One Direction, Adele and Madonna. AC/DC proved that they still have the people’s interest.

According to reports, AC/DC has earned almost $67, 500, 000 as of July of this year. This year, the band is currently on tour but due to a medical condition, lead singer Brian Johnson had to drop out of their would tour. However, they had Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose as a replacement.

Despite their age, the classic band is still rocking their fans’ heart out. Furthermore, there have been reports that Angus Young might also retire soon following the retirement of Bassist Cliff Williams. Young is the last original member left in the band.

In July, Williams left the band and decided to spend more time with his family. However, Young revealed that it might have something to do with Johnson’s condition. For decades, the band has been in tact and members have changed over some time.

At this point, it seems that AC/DC will still face changes along the years. But the band should expect that they will always have a special place in their fans hearts. They ended their world tour in September and it’s also the last for Williams.