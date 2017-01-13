Western power outage has affected around 35,000 homes across Western Australia. However, the operator has already restored power for 10,000 homes while the rest of the residences are still to be covered. The state remained without power for almost 17 hours.

The residents of a rural community in the state had ti suffer on a 45-degree day because of a series of power outages. Western Power stated that around 40 crews were working to restore the power of the state’s residences. It also confirmed that a helicopter has been launched by the power provider to patrol lines in the regions that have been adversely affected.

The loss of power spread from Bunbury in the south to Dandaragan in the north. As a result, majority of people who suffered belonged to the metropolitan area. The staff members are trying to identify the faults to ensure restoration. Western Power released a statement in which it said that the unit will prioritize hazards that are detected before restoration begins. “Crews are working to restore the electricity supply to our customers as quickly and safely as possible,” it said.

Residents’ Reaction to Western Power Outage

A family shared the inconvenience caused to them because of the Western Power outage. Pip Rumble lives at Tenindewa on a grain farm with family. Tenindewa is 60km east of Geraldton. She said that it was quite frustrating as the power went off multiple times and the duration was long. She also mentioned that the community experienced the same situation every summer.

Rumble said that it has been more than a week the residents have been facing the loss of power thrice in 12 hours at a time on an average. That’s quite a long time to go without power,” she said as quoted by the ABC. “Obviously there is the financial effect, when it’s that hot the freezers defrost really fast, so you often lose all of your frozen food.”

