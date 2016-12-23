Wentworth Season 4 gave an absolute shock to fans when it killed off their favorite Bea Smith. Ever since, there is an outrage among them. They are still hopeful that Bea might come back in Wentworth Season 5. Now a controversial Instagram post of Danielle Cormack has only added fuel to such speculations.

The post featured Cormack and co-star Kate Jenkinson hanging out with each other. Jenkinson plays Allie Novak in Wentworth. The social media update made Bea’s fans believe that her character might be returning from the dead in the series premiere.

Meanwhile, some outlets predicted that she might be added to the plot in flashback or dream sequences. On the other hand, it has also been rumored that we may see her in ICU.

Wentworth producer Jo Porter also released an official statement confirming that Bea Smith’s return is not possible, although her death is unacceptable. On the other hand, Danielle Cormack herself has already substantiated that Bea Smith’s death was final. However, Wentworth season 5 spoilers and predictions [unverified] suppose otherwise.

Bea Smith brutal murder by Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson even sparked speculations of season 5 cancellation. The hit prison drama which recently won the Best Television Drama Series award has faced some hard times after the fourth season, with Daniel Cormack’s, Bea Smith, got killed. However, a cancellation hadn’t crossed anyone’s minds – until now.

Now that it has been revealed that filming of Wentworth Season 5 is already underway, it is refreshing to know that show is not canceled. The fifth season is confirmed and it will grace the small screens soon. At present, season 5 release date is yet to be announced. According to Mobile & Apps, the official Facebook page of the series lists 2017 for Wentworth Season 5 premiere. Stay tuned for more update.