The Voice Australia 2017 welcomes a new face to its judges’ row with the addition of US pop singer Kelly Rowland.

It is official. Kelly Rowland is the fourth judge to complete the lineup for the Voice Australia 2017. Earlier rumors hinted at the likely exit of the Madden Brothers on the reality singing competition. At the time, wild speculation hinted at the possibility of another set of twins taking over.

Instead, Channel Nine confirmed the return of Seal to the show. The British singer was part of the show since it began. However, he left in 2013. Delta Goodrem will also come back to the Voice Australia 2017 for her sixth season. Boy George is also confirmed for next year.

This time around, the network announced the addition of Kelly Rowland to the Voice Australia 2017 coaches’ lineup. The American pop singer is an established solo artist. Although, many still associate her with the famous female singing trio Destiny’s Child back in the nineties. She sang alongside Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams.

“I’ve been a fan of The Voice for years and I’m super excited to join the family, especially in Australia. It’s going to be an amazing experience and I can’t wait for this season to begin,” Rowland said. This would not be the first time Australians welcome Kelly Rowland into the homes. TV Tonight recalls her previous stint as a judge on Everybody Dance Now back in 2012 on TEN.

The announcement of its new lineup of coaches would likely put to rest earlier fears about the show’s future. Early on, sources posited it might be the end for the Voice Australia after its viewership ratings failed to live up to expectations. Hence, could the addition of Kelly Rowland, Boy George, and the return of Seal bode well for its future?

