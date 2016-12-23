A Sydney CBD brawl broke out at Town Hall, leading to the arrest of three men while two people have been injured and hospitalized following the incident.

Police were immediately called to spot as the fight erupted on Thursday night between two groups. Two men are in the hospital, with one suffering severe lacerations in the brawl. In the incident, one man was knocked unconscious after being punched by another man from the other group. The Sydney CBD brawl involved 30 people, among whom three were arrested and taken to Day Street Police Station.

The three of them were interrogated to obtain details about the reasons that prompted the eruption of the brawl. The officers said that those in custody were helping in the investigation. No charges have been laid on the suspects yet. Police confirmed that the fight broke out as a result of a dispute between two all-male groups. As soon as the incident occurred, paramedics were called to the spot.

Sydney CBD Brawl Video Footage Obtained

One of those arrested was treated for his injuries before being taken into custody. Police have seized the spot, declaring it to be a crime scene. Channel Nine obtained a video footage in which the group is seen punching and hitting each other while others on the street looked on. In the Sydney CBD brawl footage, a man is thrown to the ground while another man hits him.

One of the witnesses, Lachie Cumming, told the channel that there was chaos all around with people yelling and shouting. People could hear smashing of glasses all around. “[There were] a few blokes throwing punches, throwing glasses,” he said referring to the Sydney CBD brawl. “All you kind of heard was glass shattering and punches being thrown.”

Recently, there was also news from Sydney where a brawl broke out when two groups in a wedding reception ceremony began fighting.

Also Read:

Sydney Wedding Turns Violent, Mass Brawl Erupts

Melbourne Brawl: 5 Arrested, What Went Wrong