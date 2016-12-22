The Australian Christian Lobby has been destroyed by a van explosion outside its headquarters on Wednesday night.

The van was filled with gas bottles, and police have not identified it as a possible targeted attack. ACL managing editor Lyle Shelton tweeted on Wednesday night about the incident that occurred in Canberra shortly after 9:30 pm. He posted a picture in which a burnt van was seen close to the entrance of the building. He also added that the staff members were safe.

Police Says The Australian Christian Lobby Headquarters Attack Was Unintentional

While Shelton claimed that the attack was to stop the organization’s advocacy, police have released a statement on Thursday in which it claimed that the Australian Christian Lobby attack was not “politically, religiously or ideologically motivated.” ACT police confirmed that a 35-year-old Canberra man ignited gas cylinders within the vehicle that caused severe damage to the vehicle as well as the building.

Further reports stated that the driver of the vehicle was taken to Canberra Hospital for treatment of his serious burns. According to The Guardian, he remains in a critical condition as confirmed by ACT Policing deputy chief police officer Mark Walters. “Police spoke briefly with the man before he continued with treatment. Police were able to establish the man’s actions were not politically, religiously or ideologically motivated,” the statement from the police department added.

Shelton wished that the assumptions made by the police regarding the attack on The Australian Christian Lobby being unintentional are true. However, according to his initial statements, it was clear that he had a doubt on the finding of the officers as of now. Previously, Shelton said that the ACL has received “a number of death threats and threats of violence” throughout 2016. He added that the lobby group has been reporting the threats to police. He said that it was an attack that targeted “free speech in Australia.”

