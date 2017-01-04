Two private school boys have been taken into custody after being charged with gang raping an 18-year-old at a New Year’s Eve party.

The arrest has come weeks after they graduated from Patrician Brothers Catholic College in December. Beshoi Butros and Norman Massimino are friends and both of them belonged to the South Sudanese community and were immigrant Aussies living at Blacktown in western Sydney.

The parents of Butros, who always aspired to be a college basketball star, were shocked to know about the charged laid on their son. They are “very, very upset” to learn that their son gangraped a girl in the bedroom of a Prospect unit located in the western Sydney suburb, a short drive from Blacktown. Father Barnaba Beshoi told The Daily Telegraph about their distress after learning about the incident. “We are very, very upset — we are sorry this has happened,” he said.

On the other hand, his mother, Mona, said that she was not even aware about any party his son was attending on December 31. “I don’t know where he went and I don’t know what happened — the police have not told us much,” she said.

Details of the Gang Rape By Two Private School Boys

According to reports, the two private school boys were also accompanied by an unnamed boy in the event. The girl attended the New Year’s Eve celebration in the afternoon. The trio has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault in company and were refused bail. Police claimed that the girl was gang raped between 10 pm of December 31 to 2:40 am of January 1. Police were called to the scene and the two private school boys were arrested at the flat on Sunday morning.

Following their appearance in Penrith Local Court on Monday, they were remanded in custody and are likely to appear in court via a video link from jail on January 13.

