With New Year party time being around the corner, it is becoming difficult for Australians to decide where to go and what to miss. To help them decide the places ideal for them to visit, here is a list of top places for New Year Eve 2016 celebration across the nation.

New Year Party in Sydney

One of the best places for New Year’s party in Sydney is the Sydney Harbour. From Circular Quay to the North Shore, people get a chance to enjoy beautiful fireworks all around the harbour. The place has a definite schedule, including the time to arrive and the food and drink items to serve. Another landmark of Sydney is the Opera House where partygoers having an interest for opera can listen to it or might opt for else activities like NYE Party, Bennelong (six-course dinner), and Opera Kitchen to name a few.

New Year Party in Melbourne

With fireworks worth $400,000, the city of Melbourne is all set to light up the night sky on New Year Eve 2016. According to Finder, fireworks will be launched from 16 building as well as five other sites. The specialty of the city is its cruises on the New Year’s Eve celebration. You can opt for an aquatic wander across the city via cruises, namely Melbourne River Cruises, Victoria Star, and New Year Fireworks Vantage Cruise. Melbourne also arranges best dining events for the attendees at different destinations across the city.

New Year Party in Brisbane

Fireworks organized along the Brisbane River are the best things to watch in Australia. At around 8:30pm, kids fireworks display is scheduled while the main event will be held at midnight. There are restaurants that come with special packages for the day.

New Year Party in Perth

Aussies can watch fireworks in Perth at Swan River, Mandurah, Canington, and Rottnest Island. They can also enjoy and have a luxurious tour on an air-conditioned Swan River cruise.

New Year Party in Adelaide

Intercontinental Adelaide has range of events to offer to attendees, including family buffet. In addition, Aussies can visit Stamford Adelaide, Skyline restaurant, The Playford, and Adelaide casino to name a few. For fireworks view, they can opt for Semaphore Beach, Bay, Glenelg and Brighton Foreshore, Elder Park, and Port Adelaide to name a few.

