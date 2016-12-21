Planning a date with your beloved in Sydney? A varied range of restaurants are there for people in love to spend quality time along with the best food. The top 10 Sydney restaurants for dating have every possible item included in their menu from cuisines across the globe.

List of top 10 Sydney Restaurants For Dating

Here is a list of top 10 Sydney restaurants for dating that can be chosen by people to take their beloved to. The list is based on ANN’s personal evaluation.

The Paddington

Neither a pub nor a complete restaurant, The Paddington is somewhere in the middle of both. Foodies get a list of cocktail along with its special roasted chicken for visitors. Rotisserie, whole birds, with chunks of lamb, the food lovers have everything they desire to have to make their moment special.

Continental Deli Bar Bistro

The next on the list of top 10 Sydney restaurants for dating is Continental Deli Bar Bistro. Visitors having a preference for vintage aesthetics will be amazed to see the Continental branded utensils found in the restaurant. They can order sliced charcuterie and cheeses, tinned crème caramel tinned okra, potato chips, and more items for their partners.

Bar Brose

You get blooming onion, comte gougere on the menu. It also includes a late-night sandwich that is its specialty.

121BC

A dark ambiance with a dim light makes 121BC one of the top 10 Sydney restaurants for dating. A candle light or a dim light adds romance in the atmosphere thereby making the moments spent together special.

Bodega

This noisy place is the best for those who are nervous on their first date. If someone belongs to this category of love birds, they must choose Bodega for the loud and lively dating experience.

Yellow

For refined cooking options, you must choose Yellow. Kohlrabi and enoki mushroom will define your platter. You also get whipped coconut, carrot sorbet and a parsnip pappardelle for a unique feeding experience.

Bennelong Restaurant

Among the top 10 Sydney restaurants for dating, one is the Bennelong restaurant. You get a chance to relish claw yabbies with lemon jam and also line-caught Southern squid with pickled cucumber.

Mercado

The restaurant produces its own breads, charcuterie and cheese. With its special milk products, food lovers also get on the menu special options like barbecue hot chorizo, Ortiz anchovy tart and truffle mortadella and others.

Restaurant Hubert

If someone falls in love with a France citizen, Hubert is the best dating option with French cuisine as its specialty, Eater mentions.

Automata

It is among the top 10 Sydney restaurants for dating as it keeps on changing the menu frequently. Not only once, but a person can visit the place with his/her beloved multiple times to enjoy different dishes with various options.

