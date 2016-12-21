Tiahleigh Palmer murder case has taken an ugly turn with her foster brother been charged with incest and hence has been refused bail.

The court heard that it is not the first case where a brother has been in a relationship with his sister. Foster brother Trent Thorburn also hid the truth from the secret Corruption and Crime Commission. Hence, he has also been charged with perverting the course of justice. Thorburn remained imprisoned for around three months after being charged with incestuous relationship with the 12-year-old allegedly murdered in October 2015.

Tiahleigh Palmer Murder Case – Foster Father Murdered Daughter

In the Tiahleigh Palmer murder matter, the victim’s foster father, Richard Thorburn has been charged with the murder. He was not present in the magistrate’s court on Wednesday but the matter was briefly mentioned there. Adam Dwayer, the foster father’s lawyer said that he was looking for a psychiatric examination for the client. It was necessary to make sure the alleged murderer is mentally well prior to his next court appearance scheduled on February 22.

It was the relationship between Thorburn and Palmer that led the 56-year-old murder her daughter. Thorburn reportedly claimed that he took Palmer’s name off from Marsden State High School on October 30, 2015. This was six days before her body was recovered from the banks of River Pimpama.

The Brisbane Supreme Court refused bail for the 19-year-old foster brother of the victim on Wednesday because of misleading the Tiahleigh Palmer murder investigation. Justice John Bond said that Thorburn must not be allowed bail as he might repeat his crime. The officers believed that it was not the first case where the incestuous criminal was involved with an underage girl.

Police claimed that the foster brother had sex with Palmer in the south of Brisbane at their family property, Chambers Flats in September 2015, 9News reported.

