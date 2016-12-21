The midseason finale left fans with so many questions. Now, The Walking Dead season 7 news suggest that Sasha might leave the show soon.

By leaving the who, it means Sasha will die next. However, fans are still wondering if Negan will be responsible for it. Entertainment Weekly reports that Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) might leave TWD because of her casting in CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery.

However, if the rumors are true, fans would not be happy with her departure. However, reports clarified that Martin will continue her role for the AMC zombie show. The CBS casting had nothing to do with the rumors of her leaving the show .

Despite clarification of her stay in The Walking Dead season 7, TV Guide reports that Martin might still leave the show. As sad as it seems, it’s a routine in the entertainment world. When an actor or actress gets cast in another show, there’s a possibility that their character in the old show will be killed off.

There have been reports that Star Trek: Discovery will begin filming in early 2017. Hence, if the shoot follows its schedule, The Walking Dead season 7 is still on its break. Martin will have the chance to finish all 13 episodes of the new show.

At this point, fans should still expect more of Sasha in The Walking Dead season 7 since she is a regular character in the series. However, fans should also prepare themselves if the show finally decides to kill her off.

For now, everything is still unclear but more questions will be answered as the show progresses. Meanwhile, Star Trek Discovery premieres May next year on CBS.

Catch The Walking Dead season 7 in February 2017 on AMC.