The Bachelorette Australia stars Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek have confirmed that they have split after 18 months together.

Frost admitted through her manager, Georgina Harrop, that she and Mielczarek have split just before Christmas.

“After 18 months together, Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek have come to a mutual decision to end their relationship. It is important to stress that there is no bitterness or scandal. They have just come to the realization that the best way forward, is to separate. They wholeheartedly respect and cherish the friendship they have for one another which will continue moving forward,” Frost’s press release stated.

After the announcement, Mielczarek posted a statement to his Instagram account, which also confirmed the breakup. He said he is absolutely heartbroken but stressed that it was a mutual decision to go on separate ways. Mielczarek also wished his ex girlfriend all the best for 2017 and added that he will still continue to listen to Frost over at the Rove and Sam show on 2Day FM.

Sam Frost hasn’t shared anything yet on social media, but her cryptic Christmas-related Instagram post says it all.

Christmas isn't always sunshine and rainbows for everyone.. I'm sending nothing but good vibes, love, light & happiness • I promise 2017 is going to be YOUR year ✨💛 xxxx A photo posted by Sam Frost (@fro01) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:14am PST

Frost and Mielczarek first met in The Bachelorette Australia Season 1 last year. At the finale, she picked the hunk construction manager over Michael Turnbull.

Split rumors have been swirling around the couple for months. Frost has been consistently denying the reports and even slammed a publication for speculating that she and Mielczarek have split. The reality TV star/radio star also deactivated her social media account after saying her relationship with Mielczarek is stronger than ever.

Sam Frost first appeared in the reality show as one of the contestants of The Bachelor Australia 2014. Leading man Blake Garvey chose her at the final rose ceremony and proposed to her. However, Frost was later dumped by Garvey in favor of runner-up Louise Pillidge.

