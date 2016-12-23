After five losses, the Australian Cricket team finally made their way to victory. They have proven something positive this time.

The media always sees the national team in a negative way. Hence, The Roar reports that their victory wasn’t all about them, it’s also about how Pakistan lost in that match. However, what makes the game interesting is that most of them weren’t in favor of the winning team.

The Australian team might have ended up not in a good way. They received bad feedback saying they had no heart as a team. Moreover, the Australians allegedly looked pathetic in the cricket world.

There have been reports that spinner Nathan Lyon was a joke. It seems that the 29-year-old cricketer won’t get away from criticisms. News.com.au reports that despite the issues, he remains a tough player and even averaged 31.93 against Sri Lanka.

It’s contradicting that despite winning, it’s as if the players lost the game due to the negativity. The sympathy was on Pakistan’s side because of the behavior of the Australian team. Moreover, cricket fans ses Steve Smith as the worst cricket team captain ever.

Compared to the Australian team, Pakistan has won more. They have been in the second-best record where they avoided losing a Test series in England. They drew 2-2 with the hosts, which is one of the reasons Pakistan should not be underestimated.

Australians might have a bad image in the cricket world, but the team is aiming for victory to make their country proud. At this point, fans should just have to wait for the upcoming games and give them the chance to redeem themselves.