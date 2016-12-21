A study led by a Michigan State University microbiologist found that an ancient Chinese medicine used to treat malaria can also be effective against tuberculosis. The Chinese medicine artemisinin has been found to stop the TB bacteria from becoming dormant, a state where TB antibiotics cannot penetrate it.

“When TB bacteria are dormant, they become highly tolerant to antibiotics,” said lead researcher Robert Abramovitch, who is also an assistant professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine. “Blocking dormancy makes the TB bacteria more sensitive to these drugs and could shorten treatment times.”

As stated in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, the body’s immune system tries to deprive Mycobacterium tuberculosis of oxygen in an attempt to control TB. The team found that artemisinin disrupts the bacterium’s heme, which is a molecule that allows it to sense how much oxygen it was getting for survival.

According to the microbiologist, when the disease does not get oxygen, it goes into a dormant state to enable it to survive when oxygen is in low supply. Now, with the use of the Chinese malaria drug, TB cannot sense low oxygen, which prevents it from becoming dormant.

Currently, TB treatments take six months, which is a long time and can cause patients to not stick to their treatment. The length of this treatment, however, is due to the ability of the bacterium to stay inactive or stay asleep.

However, using the ancient Chinese medicine can shorten this treatment period, allowing patients to adhere to their TB treatment regimen. This may even prevent drug-resistant TB cases.

“Two billion people worldwide are infected with Mtb,” added Abramovitch. “TB is a global problem that requires new tools to slow its spread and overcome drug resistance. This new method of targeting dormant bacteria is exciting because it shows us a new way to kill it.”