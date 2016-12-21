An elderly man is fighting for his life after a large taipan bit his foot in his home in north of Cairns, north Queensland. The man aged 77 years is now in intensive care.

The incident happened in his Yorkeys Knob home at 8 pm on Tuesday. The 1.5-meter taipan, which is now dead, bit him between his toes, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics resuscitated him but he is still in critical condition. He was admitted to Cairns hospital, where he received another dose of antivenom.

According to paramedic Valerie Noble, the snake bit him when he tried to kill it.

“The patient had attempted to chop the head off and that’s when the snake had bitten him, so it was definitely dead on arrival,” the paramedic explained. “It was on his right foot, so he wasn’t wearing any shoes and it’s gone in between his toes — quite a nasty bite.”

Valerie heard the incident on the radio and quickly brought an antivenom to the man’s home.

“I picked up the antivenom from the hospital and drove it out to the scene where [officers] were performing CPR,” added Noble. “Shortly after giving the antivenom we got a pulse back [but] the patient was still quite fragile.”

Coastal taipans are the biggest venomous snake in Australia. They are also the sixth most venomous snake in the world.

Australian authorities have warned that taipans are usually active this time of the year. The venom affects one’s nervous system and prevents the blood’s ability to clot.

The first aid treatment would involve immobilizing the affected limb and applying bandage. The victim is also asked to remain calm and avoid too many movements.

The patient should then receive professional medical care immediately to undergo antivenom treatment. If untreated, taipan bites will lead to death.