It seems Christmas came early for some. Last Sunday, big celebrities enjoyed Sydney’s Carol 2016 where they gathered and celebrated.

Over the weekend, big names had their early festivities in the Domain. The star-studded event was screened live all over Australia on Channel 7. Mail Online reports that the audience felt the holiday spirit more when the singers sang different Christmas songs.

Some of the big celebrities included X Factor and Australian Idol singers. One of them was Dami Im, who performed O Holy Night at the event.

Also Read: Fresh Blood 2 Looking for New Comedic Talent, Details How to Join Here

Im wore black ripped jeans, cardigan and top. She was also seen with X Factor contestants Natalie Ong and 2016 grand winner Isaiah Firebrace.

2 Amazing singers @officialnatalieong @damiim #carolsinthedomain CAROLS IN THE DOMAIN TONIGHT 8.30pm 🎄❤️️💚 A photo posted by I S A I A H F I R E B R A C E (@isaiahfirebrace_official) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:20pm PST

Australian Idol runner-up Shannon Noll also spent time at the Sydney’s Carol 2016. The singer expressed his joy on Instagram. “Always great doing the @carolsdomain as you get to catch up with a lot of friends,” he wrote.

Always great doing the @carolsdomain as you get to catch up with a lot of friends. @damiim A photo posted by Shannon Noll (@nollsie) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:42am PST

From how it looks, thousands of audiences enjoyed the show since Australian singers gathered to perform and let them feel the Christmas spirit. Hence, everyone enjoyed the night including the stars. Firebrace was grateful for the carols. On Instagram, he wrote, “I LOVED THE CAROLS! 80,000 people plus millions on TV!!! Amazing! Thanks Woolworths!!”

Also Read: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Go for Early Christmas Celebration [PHOTOS]

I LOVED THE CAROLS! 80,000 people plus millions on TV!!! Amazing! Thanks Woolworths !! 🎶🎄💚❤️ A photo posted by I S A I A H F I R E B R A C E (@isaiahfirebrace_official) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:46pm PST

Other celebrities included former contestants from Big Brother Tim Dormer and Joey Creasey and model and producer Charlotte Goodlet.

As part of Sydney’s Carol 2016, most of the celebrities wore Santa hats while holding candles prior to the start of the event. Some stars also wore Santa suits to match. It was a free event for everyone, and it was their way of giving back the support and love from the fans.