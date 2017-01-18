A university student lost a ton of weight after her boyfriend told her to lose weight during an argument. The student, 25-year-old Hayley Westoby, lost a total of 65 kilograms, shrinking down from 119 kilos to 54 kilos.

“We were arguing about something silly when at the end he told me to ‘lose some weight.’ Initially, I remember feeling horrified, but deep down I knew he wasn’t being nasty. It was a slip of the tongue that had revealed he had genuine concerns about my size,” Westoby said about her ex-partner, according to news.com.au. “Later, I weighed myself and I was 119kg. It was the heaviest I’d ever been.”

So she realized that she actually let herself go. She found out that her party lifestyle, which included drinking a lot of alcohol and eating tons of junk food, was causing her to gain so much weight. Westoby subsequently turned away from her vices and turned to the gym. She says she exercises at 5.30 am every day and eats an alcohol-free diet.

“I decided to set myself an achievable target of losing 5kg and was amazed at how quickly it came off. So I kept going, educating myself on exercise and nutrition along the way,” the marketing manager added. “Now I’ve lost 65kg completely naturally and am so proud of what I’ve achieved. I’ll never be embarrassed by my body again.”

Westoby would have a bowl of homemade oats for breakfast and 200 grams of lean meat with vegetables for lunch. She says that cutting down alcohol really helped her lose weight. Still, the 25-year-old says that sometimes, she struggles to go to the gym. But her new partner, 35-year-old Nathan, helps her keep motivated.

The journey has been hard. But Westoby says that she wants to show that anyone can lose weight with the right diet and exercise. “I’ve lost 65kg through exercise and diet alone and I’m proof that you really can turn things around,” she said.