Sydney twin toddlers are in a critical condition after being pulled from a pool in the city’s north-west on Tuesday night.

The swimming pool was in the backyard of a Kellyville Road property, Charbel Place. This is where the incident occurred. Emergency services were called to the spot immediately, after which the 23-month-old boy and girl were taken to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead. Police stated on Wednesday that the Sydney twin toddlers continue to be critical.

Police said that the matter is currently being investigated. Parents Robert and Fleur Manago, according to the officers, were believed not to be present at the site at that moment. Chief Inspector Garry Sims told a reputed media outlet to warn people about being conscious in pool areas during this season.

“Obviously, at this time of the year, we urge people to be very vigilant around swimming pools, maintain security and keep an eye on the children,” Sims told ABC. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family for the tragic incident.”

Police Investigate Sydney Twin Toddlers Pool Accident

Sims confirmed that the swimming pool where the Sydney twin toddlers almost drowned met all safety requirements. The officials from Blacktown Local Area Command will be taking care of the case and find the factors that led to such serious pool accident.

Neighbors conducted CPR on the children at the Sydney property. One of the neighbors, Michelle Skebington, said that she ran to the spot as she heard a scream. She said, “We may have saved those children”. She said the neighbors tried their best to handle the situation until the paramedics reached the spot.

Skebington said that the Managos were a “beautiful” family and they looked after their Sydney twin toddlers well. She added that the Managos had four other children as well. Another neighbor, Elsae Susanto, also said that the Managos were “lovely neighbors” and “caring parents”.

