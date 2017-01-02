Three Sydney teens are to face court after they have been alleged of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman. The incident took place at a party in the west of the city on Saturday.

According to police the woman was allegedly assaulted while she attended a party at Prospect with two friends. She was harassed by three men, one of them was 17-year-old while the other two were 18. The former suspect will appear at a children’s court while the other two accused Sydney teens are scheduled to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Monday.

The companions of the victim contacted police following the incident after which the officers investigated the matter. The 18-year-old Sydney teens were arrested in Blacktown on Sunday and the third suspect attended the police station shortly after the arrest of the two partners in crime. The trio has been charged with aggravated sexual assault. They have also been refused bail.

The victim was taken to hospital after the incident but was discharged after relevant treatments. The investigation, however, was still undergoing, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Other Incidents Involving Sydney Teens on the New Year Day

Where in one incident the Sydney teens were the accused, there have been other incidents on New Year where teenagers turned out to be the victims. According to reports, two 16-year-old boys were stabbed in NSW in two separate incidents. In one of the incidents, the victim was stabbed in the stomach at an Ettalong Beach laneway. He was approached by a group of males ahead of being stabbed on Sunday night. The boy was taken to Gosford hospital after being attended by NSW Ambulance paramedics. He was in a stable condition.

Another teen of the same age was stabbed on Sunday night at Riverwood. He was attacked as a result of an altercation with two men, according to News.com.au. The two suspects escaped the spot after stabbing the boy. He was admitted to Liverpool Hospital after NSW Ambulance paramedics treated them. No one has been arrested after the incident but the investigation was still going on.

