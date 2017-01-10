Sydney stabbing incidences are increasing with the latest report of a targeted attack on 20-year-old man. The incident took place in Sydney’s west on Monday night. The man was immediately admitted to a hospital after being injured.

The man was found injured at the intersection of June St and White Avenue at around 8pm. Police confirmed getting several calls regarding the stabbing matter by people. The man had severe injuries because of being stabbed in the stomach.

Police confirmed that the witnessed called paramedics to the spot. They treated the victim and gave him first aid before transporting him to Liverpool Hospital. He was quite critical when he was admitted to the hospital. However, the latest reports obtained on Tuesday morning stated that the man was stable now.

On asking the witnesses about what happened at the Sydney stabbing spot, police received expected responses. The witnesses said that they were “shocked” to discover the man in that condition. “Stuff like that rarely happens along this street, if never,” one of the witnesses David Phan said as quoted by 9News.

The matter was being investigated by Bankstown Local Area Command representatives. The officers have not yet released any description of the attackers. Moreover, the identity of the victim of Sydney stabbing has also not been released yet.

Police have also requested for public assistance in the matter. Anyone with any information is expected to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800-333-000 or log on to their official website for providing online information.

Another Sydney Stabbing Incident on Sunday

On January 8, a Sydney stabbing matter was reported to police where a 48-year-old man was stabbed in Sydney’s CBD. It was a similar case. The witnesses called paramedics services. The victim was admitted to St Vincent’s Hospital for further treatment and a surgery.

However, police were able to arrest a suspect, 54, in the matter after inquiries and investigation. The alleged attacker was also taken for treatment to a hospital for head injuries but was arrested later on. Moreover, he has been refused bail to appear at the Central Local Court on January 11.

