The girlfriend of Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis, Amirah Droudis, has been sentenced to jail for 44 years for stabbing the gunman’s ex-wife. Droudis, 37, has been given a non-parole period of 33 years, reports say.

In November, Amirah Droudis was convicted of killing the gunman’s ex-wife, Helen Lee. She stabbed her 18 times and set her on fire on April 21, 2013. According to reports by abc.net.au, Droudis seemed calm when the sentence was handed down. Droudis did not give evidence during her trial but her lawyers claim that she was assaulted by Monis while they were still together.

Justice Peter Johnson said that Monis planned the murder with Droudis. Droudis was strongly influenced by Monis’s beliefs, causing her to convert to Islam and changing her name from Anastacia to Amirah in 2008.

Droudis then appeared in videos where she commended Osama bin Laden. She also said that the Bali bombers were martyrs. At the time of the murder, Droudis dressed in a hijab and waited for Lee in a Werrington apartment complex. Droudis then engaged in a frenzied knife attack and Lee begged for mercy.

A neighbor also saw what happened and asked Droudis to stop. Droudis then set Lee alight and escaped the place afterward. Detective Inspector Jason Dickinson, a police officer who worked on the case, said that the tragedy was brutal. He is very happy with the sentence.

“This was a brutal and callous crime and I think the sentence today has reflected that brutality,” stated Dickinson. “It’s never been far from the public eye, this matter, and that only serves to bring those matters back to those who have had to endure it.”

Lee’s friend, Sonia, also said: “Today we are very happy that justice has been served to our only daughter. We would like to thank the judge, the legal team, the DPP and the police department, and our special thanks goes to all the police officers who were involved in this case for doing a great job from day one.”