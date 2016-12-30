The second twin toddler has also died days after the Sydney pool tragedy in which twin toddlers were pulled unconscious few days ahead of Christmas.

Twenty-three-month-old Robbi and Charlie Manago were taken to The Children’s Hospital last Tuesday with a police escort. They were found drowning in a pool situated at the backyard of Kellyville Ridge at around 7 pm. The hospital confirmed on Thursday that the second toddler had died three days after his twin sister, who died on December 26.

Sydney Pool Tragedy – Public Condolence & Support For Parents

Manago parents have gathered considerable condolence from the public after the death of the little boy. One of the woman described the toddlers being in a “glorious place in heaven”, which is the only place fit for “a prince princess”. The involvement of Catholic Church in conducting a special service for the twins before Christmas has brought the case in public focus.

“Your beautiful babies came into this world together, and now they fly with their wings together,” one of the family friends posted on Facebook on Thursday night. “May you… find comfort in knowing your two babies will hold hands on their next journey together.”

The twin toddlers were the youngest of the six children of the Manago couple. The parents remained at his bedside throughout the nine-day fight of their son for survival.

The Sydney pool tragedy occurred while the parents were not around. As soon as the twins were pulled out of the waters, paramedics performed CPR on the spot before they were airlifted to the hospital. Neighbor Michelle Skevington said that she heard the toddlers’ mother scream and hence she ran to help. “Had the inkling to yell over the fence ‘are you ok?’ when I heard the screaming,” Michelle Skevington told Seven Network. “I’m so pleased that my instincts said to me ‘get over and have a look if they’re ok’.

