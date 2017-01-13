NSW police have taken one man and three teenagers into custody for drugging a woman and raping her at a Sydney pizza shop. The man appeared in Liverpool Local Court and has been refused bail. The three teens, on the other hand, are expected to present in Campbelltown Local Court on Friday.

It has been alleged that the 18-year-old victim went to the Sydney pizza shop with a 17-year-old male friend on October 15. It was the day time when the latter and other three suspects drugged and raped her. According to the court documents, the accused 38-year-old man has also been alleged of captivating the victim even after the attack. The man and other two teens were already known to the 17-year-old suspect, who took the woman to the shop.

Sydney Pizza Shop Crime: What Police Have to Say

An NSW police spokeswoman said that the first teen reached the Sydney pizza shop at around 8 pm along with the victim. They met other three people, including two boys, aged 15 and 17, over there. The name of the teens could not be made public because of some legal reasons while the man’s identity has been revealed. The man is a resident of Elizabeth Hills in the west of the city.

All the four of them have been charged with aggravated sexual assault. However, the man is expected to appear in court in March once again. Police claimed that the woman was given some unknown substance to consume so that she could be raped multiple times, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. They also said that the suspects added the drug into the wine glass of the woman.

The officers said that the victim of the Sydney pizza shop crime was recovered by a passer-by at Riverwood. She was treated by paramedics and then admitted to Liverpool Hospital. The pizza shop is located on Forest Road in Lugarno.

