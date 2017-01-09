A Sydney man has suffered severe injuries at his home. He is fighting for life in the hospital this Monday. Police have been investigating the matter to find the details.

Authorities from Mount Druitt Local Area Command and paramedic experts were called at a property on Belmore Avenue in Whalan on Sunday at noon. NSW police confirmed that they received a “call for welfare”. The incident occurred in the west of the city. The police have established a crime scene for further examination. According to reports, forensic officers were inspecting suspicious elements to figure out what happened and how was the victim injured.

After the paramedics attended to the victim, he was admitted to Westmead Hospital. He was in a critical condition. Police, therefore, were requesting the public to come forward and assist them in finding relevant details. It is believed that the Sydney man has been assaulted. He was injured as a result of the same. No further details have yet been obtained, 9News reported.

Anyone with information related to the incident is requested to either call Crime Stoppers on 1800-333-000 or log on to the official website to give any information the know.

Another Sydney Incident: Teens in Custody

Another incident besides the Sydney man’s injury has also rocked the city. Four Sydney teenagers have been arrested for alleged stealing of a car as well as hitting a police sedan. The reports also stated that the four crashed into a locked gate while they were being chased. The teens range from 13 to 18 years old.

NSW police claimed that the car was stolen less than two hours before the Sydney teens were arrested after a chase in La Perouse on Sunday. Two of them were taken to Maroubra Police Station while the other two were admitted to the hospital after being injured in the chase.

