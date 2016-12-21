The Sydney Lego Exhibition 2016 promises to entertain the young and youthful of Australia. In addition, it hopes to inspire visitors to learn a thing or two about the world.

The Sydney Lego Exhibition 2016 follows the tradition of other collections created by using the popular toy building brick. In March, world-renowned Lego Adam Reed Tucker presented his works at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

His exhibit included Lego versions of the Pyramids of Giza and the Roman Colosseum. Thus, it gave many a chance to experience some of the wonders of the world.

Australians have the same opportunity to do so at the Sydney Lego Exhibition 2016. This time around, the artist behind it is Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught who happens to be the country’s only certified Lego professional, ABC writes. As it turns out, the Brickman has an ulterior motive for his creations.

“So we’re using a material that kids think is awesome and ace and really topical and we can teach them about things that they don’t necessarily know about. It has a bit of an ulterior motive, in that we call it education by stealth,” McNaught explained.

“We’ve got the Arc de Triomphe and around the Arc is a massive pile of Lego and everyone gets to build the traffic jam that goes around the outside of it. Another one, we’ve built the Great Pyramid of Giza and people get to make their own pyramid and add it to the exhibition,” McNaught told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Called the Brickman Wonders of the World, the Sydney Lego exhibition 2016 is located at Darling Harbor convention center. It is open until February 5, 2017. Ticket prices are at AU $ 25 for kids and AU $ 35 for adults. A family ticket is worth AU $ 95.