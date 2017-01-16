Sydney Harbour Tunnel had a power cut, which prompted to its closure on Monday morning. However, the tunnel has re-opened now with no more traffic chaos. Bus services are also returning to normal.

The power outage in the Sydney Harbour Tunnel led to traffic queues to almost 3 km in both directions. The Transport Management Center said that the traffic jams in the area are heavy but are expected to resolve soon. Motorists were asked to avoid the tunnel and the Sydney Harbour Bridge after the power cut at 10:10 am. They were requested to take the Victoria Road, Anzac Bridge or Ryde Bridge because of the increasing road congestion.

Seeing the deteriorating scenario at the Sydney Harbour Tunnel, Ausgrid emergency crews were called to the scene. They tried to reconnect the electricity supply and were hopeful that the tunnel will be in operation by midday. An Ausgrid spokesperson called the outage as “momentary,” which affected major substations of North Sydney and Crows Nests.

“Crews had to carry out important safety checks at the Tunnel before the power could be restored,” Ausgrid said in a statement. “Investigations are continuing into the cause of the outage. Ausgrid apologises to motorists for the inconvenience this morning.”

Road Mishap on Monday Morning Near Sydney Harbour Tunnel

Two Warringah Freeway lanes to the Sydney Harbour Bridge were closed on Monday morning after a road crash occurred, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. The accident occurred between a motorcyclist and bus in the north of the bridge. Both police and paramedics were called to the freeway. An NSW Ambulance spokesman said that the motorcyclist was treated by the paramedics’ experts on the spot.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was then rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital. He was reported to be in a stable condition. The lanes reopened at 9:00 am. However, the traffic took some time to return to normal.

