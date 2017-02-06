Police have charged a Sydney delivery driver with indecent assaulting of a three-year-old child. He was on his way to deliver food to a home in city’s west. The incident occurred on Sunday at Greystanes.

According to reports, the Sydney delivery driver was left alone with a number of children for a temporary period. This was when he allegedly attacked a boy. The victim’s father confronted the man before he left the scene. Police gave details and confirmed the news.

Holroyd Local Area Command police have arrested the 62-year-old accused at a Sydney restaurant on Old Prospect Road in Greystanes on Sunday night. The delivery driver was taken to Merrylands Police Station and he has been charged with indecent assault of a person under the age of 16. The accused has been refused bail. He is set to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Monday, 9News mentioned.

Recent Sydney Sexual Assaults

A recently reported sexual assault matter in Sydney involved a 92-year-old accused. The man sexually assaulted his six-year-old relative. He was arrested on Thursday in Manly after he allegedly abused the girl physically on January 19. The man will appear in court on March 30. The man was charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and assault with an act of indecency.

Another case of sexual assault reported in January involved a Sydney woman who went for a massage in a massage parlor. Reports suggested that a male masseur took advantage of the client while she was on the massage table. The woman appeared in court and bravely detailed the whole incident. Masseur Anthony Theodosiou, 31, is undergoing standing trial in an Australian court.

The Sydney masseur was charged with three counts of sexual intercourse without consent and five counts of indecent assault. Prosecutor Linda McSpedden said that the victim went for a massage after she won a voucher at a charity raffle. However, after her visit to the massage parlor for the third time, she was assaulted multiple times by the accused.

As soon as the Sydney victim left the Shire PTC personal training studio, she went to police station to report the incident. At the police station, the staff took a swab of her breast and found the DNA of the masseur there.

Also Read:

Sydney Seige Gunman’s GF Sentenced For Stabbing His Ex-Wife

Anti-Terror Raids: NSW Police Arrests Two Men in Sydney