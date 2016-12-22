A Canadian woman is expected to face trial against her alleged involvement in importing cocaine into the nation on a cruise ship.

Twenty-three-year-old Melina Roberge is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. She was accompanied two more women from Canada in the Aussie cocaine smuggling plot – Andre Tamine, 64, and Isabelle Lagace, 28. Roberge was arrested in late August with the other two suspects following the MS Sea Princess docked in Sydney.

The court ordered Roberge to face a trial on suspicion over bringing cocaine into the nation in bulk. A reputed newspaper gave details about the Canadian woman’s expected involvement into the matter. According to the report, Lagace already entered a guilty plea on the same incident on Friday while Tamine is scheduled to appear in the New South Wales District Court in 2017.

Court’s Decision on Canadian Woman Involvement in Sydney Cocaine Import Matter

Roberge’s lawyer claimed that the suspect was unaware of the presence of the drugs and there has been no proof that the cocaine belonged to them. On the other hand, Magistrate Williams said that it was quite “improbable” that someone else other than the suspects owned the drugs and stored them in the suitcases.

“It is clear there was a large quantity of the substance which appeared to be in safekeeping in the room shared by Ms Lagace and Ms Roberge,” the magistrate told the court. “The cabin space was tiny. The suitcase was reasonably large. All other suitcases in the cabin were emptied. It is also clear that Ms Roberge and Ms Lagace shared the cabin for at least 39 days.”

Australian Border Force Commander Tim Fitzgerald confirmed that detection dogs helped in identifying the 95 kilograms of cocaine worth almost $30.5 million inside the suitcases. CTV News reported that the Canadian woman will return to court in February while Lagace will be sentenced against the crime in the same month.

