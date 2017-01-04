Sydney Airport authorities have kept passengers of Virgin Australia waiting for long hours in check-in lines the whole day on Tuesday.

However, the queues have returned to normal once again following the disturbing long lines in the afternoon. Passengers have called the queues the “world’s worst check-in lines”. The lines extended beyond the Virgin terminal to the footpath outside it. As a result, the airport authorities had to call passengers for check-in urgently for flights.

“It was crazy,” Fairfax journalist Josh Dye said. “I’ve never seen it that bad.” He added that the urgent check-ins because of the increasing queue did no good but made the situation even more chaotic. The journalist was at the Sydney Airport to head to Perth.

The unexpected increase in the queue led to announcements regarding travelers having Virgin Australia flight tickets to reach the airport prior to the expected time. The rush affected the passengers of Virgin Australia only as observed by the normal and steady movement of Tiger and Jetstar passengers, who shared the same terminal.

Virgin Australia Statement Regarding Sydney Airport Disturbance

Virgin Australia spokesman told News.com.au that the queues returned to normal at midday on Tuesday. On the other hand, Virgin Australia told the media network that the staff members were busy in handling the guests on their way quickly. “Today is one of the busiest days of the year for travelers returning from holidays which has resulted in delays at our check-in counters at Sydney Airport this morning,” the airline said in a statement.

“Each of our check-in counters are fully staffed and we are working hard to have guests on their way as quickly as possible. During peak travel periods we encourage guests to check-in online, arrive at the airport early, and listen out for announcements made in the terminal.”

The passengers at the Virgin Australia terminal of Sydney Airport expressed their frustration online.

