A study in the journal Nature shows that the Campi Flegrei caldera in Naples, Italy is heating up again. Apparently, the 12-kilometer wide caldera, which was actually formed on top of an ancient supervolcano, is nearing a critical pressure point that could result to an eruption.

Also known as burning fields in Italian, the caldera was formed 39,000 years ago during one of the biggest eruption in European history. The last times it erupted were 35,000 years ago, 12,000 years ago and a smaller one in 1538.

Now, researchers from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics in Rome determined that an increase in the release of fluid and gases into the atmosphere would heat the surrounding hydrothermal fluids and rocks, which if heated could lose their mechanical resistance.

Since 2005, experts observed that the volcano is experiencing an uplift, which also means that gases are rising to the surface at a rapid rate. Due to this, the Italian government raised the alert level from green to yellow in 2012.

Scientists cannot determine when or if the volcano would erupt again. However, once it erupts, scientists say that it could be fatal to the half-million people living near the caldera.

In fact, some scientists believe that its eruption 200,000 years ago was so fatal that it led to the extinction of Neanderthals. It is thought that the volcano produced almost 1 trillion gallons (3.7 trillion liters) of molten rock onto the surface as well as sulfur in the atmosphere.

The team asserts that no one should panic about this report. According to lead researcher and volcanologist Giovanni Chiodini of Italian National Institute of Geophysics in Rome, it is still impossible to predict what would happen.

“We have many uncertainties and long-term previsions that are at the moment not possible! For example, the process that we describe could evolve in both directions: toward pre-eruptive conditions or to the finish of the volcanic unrest,” says Chiodini.