A study by the University of Washington shows that children can learn social bias through nonverbal signals that adults show. The study, now in the Psychological Science journal, suggests that adults’ behaviors like giving a condescending or disapproving look toward someone can cause preschool-aged kids to follow the same behavior.

The researchers studied 67 boys and girls aged four and five. In the study, the researchers presented the kids a video where two female actors demonstrated positive signals to one woman and negative signals to another. All actors were of the same race.

While the actors greeted both women the same way and did the same things, they displayed different nonverbal signals to each other. One actor smiled, used a warm tone of voice and leaned toward one woman while the other actor scowled, used a cold tone of voice and leaned away from the other woman.

After the video presentation, the researchers asked the kids about who they like best. As expected, the children chose the one who showed the positive nonverbal signals. Sixty-seven percent of children chose the same actor.

The team then wanted to find out if the nonverbal signals affected the kids’ perception. So they got another group of 81 children with the same age as the former ones. They were shown the same video.

Afterward, the researchers told them about best friends of the people in the video. The best friends were taught as having the same color shirt as their friend.

When the children were asked which friend they preferred, they still chose the friend of the actor who showed positive nonverbal signals. According to the researchers, this indicated that nonverbal signals significantly impact children.

The team admits that the study represent only a small part of what kids see in real life. The study urges parents and other adults to watch out for their nonverbal signals to positively influence children.

“This research shows that kids are learning bias from the non-verbal signals that they’re exposed to, and that this could be a mechanism for the creation of racial bias and other biases that we have in our society,” explains study lead author Allison Skinner of UW’s Institute for Learning & Brain Sciences.