Australian fans of Brian Cox have a lot to look forward to in the coming year. The popular science professor will film three episodes of Stargazing Live in the country.

“We’ve been talking to Brian Cox for a while and we’re looking at working with him next year on Stargazing. “He’s very popular out here. He causes a big flurry on Q&A,” ABC Director of TV Richard Finlayson said. TV Tonight reports Brian Cox is heading to Australia to tape episodes for the BBC series Stargazing Live. Cox shares hosting duties on the show with Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain. The series is entering its seventh season.

The English physicist is also an Advanced Fellow of particle physics from the University of Manchester. Hence, his credentials make him quite a reliable resource person in the field of Science. Last October, Cox shared his own theory about aliens. Indeed, he offered a rather shocking insight on why they have yet to be found.

Recently, Brian Cox also gave his professional opinion on how Santa Claus is able to do what he does. In light of the Christmas season, it is likely children have asked their parents how Saint Nick can deliver gifts to everyone in a single night.

Fortunately, the Stargazing Live host provides an answer, Metro reports. Hopefully, it would be enough to satisfy the curiosity of young children. Cox credits Albert Einstein’s special theory of relativity from 1905 for the answer to the age-old question.

As it turns out, traveling close to the speed of light shortens the distance between two points. Cox cites a possible trip for Santa starting in Canada heading to Europe. The approximate distance between them shrinks by a large factor as Santa travels faster. Hence, the reason why every good girl and boy gets their well-deserved gift.