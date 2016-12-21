If you are curious to learn how the Star Wars Rogue One story should have ended, then read on.

The release of Star Wars Rogue One took everyone by surprise. Based on the earlier trailers for the film, it would appear the rumored reshoots led to a rather major makeover. Moreover, it raised many questions, in particular, about its ending.

Well, it would seem an answer to the question of what the original ending for the standalone Star Wars movie should have been has emerged. io9 cited an excerpt from the interview of director Gareth Edwards in Empire.

“The very first version, they didn’t. In the screenplay. And it was just assumed by us that we couldn’t do that. ‘They’re not going to let us do that.’ So I was trying to figure out how this ends where that doesn’t happen. And then everyone read that and there was this feeling of like, ‘They’ve got to die, right?’ And everyone was like, ‘Yeah, can we?’”

“We thought we weren’t going to be allowed to but Kathy [Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm] and everyone at Disney were like ‘Yeah it makes sense/ I guess they have to because they’re not in A New Hope.’ And so from that point on we had the license.”

“I kept waiting for someone to go, ‘You know what? Could we just film an extra scene where we see Jyn and Cassian, they’re okay and they’re on another planet?’ And it never came. No one ever gave us that note, so we got to do it,” Edwards reportedly told Empire. Interestingly, the said discussion is no longer available online.

Regardless of how Star Wars Rogue One ended, there is no denying the movie’s draw. To date, it has earned an estimated US$290 million and has the potential to rake in more in the coming week, according to Empire.