Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is now in a stable condition after suffering from a heart attack on board a plane.

Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, made the announcement on Twitter. She also thanked all the fans who prayed for the actress. Fisher had a medical emergency on a flight headed to Los Angeles from London on Friday. Time magazine reported that Fisher was allegedly unresponsive on a flight when medical personnel arrived and has been “aggressively treated.”

Billboard noted that Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill are among those who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old actress recovers soon.

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Carrie Fisher is best known for playing Princess Leia in the iconic Star Wars franchise. She is also known for books such as Postcards from the Edge and Wishful Drinking.

She earlier revealed the brief affair with co-star Harrison Ford when the first Star Wars was made four decades ago. It ended after as soon as the cameras stopped rolling. Nonetheless, the then 19-year old actress described the affair with the 33-year old married actor as intense.

“It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend. I looked over at Harrison. A hero’s face — a few strands of hair fell over his noble, slightly furrowed brow. How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me?” Fisher wrote.

The story of the romance is part of Fisher’s latest book that was released last November, titled The Princess Diarist. The actress said she had given the actor a heads up about the story.

Meanwhile, Carrie Fisher is set to reprise her role as Princess Leia in the forthcoming Star Wars Episode VIII. Leia is Kylo’s only surviving parent after he killed his father, Han Solo, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Fisher had teased about a funeral in the upcoming Star Wars sequel, possibly of Han Solo.

