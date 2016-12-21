After a three-month break, it seems that the Selena Gomez new album is finally on the way. Fans can’t wait to see the singer’s comeback.
Last Thursday, songwriter Justin Tranter posted an image of Gomez on Instagram. People reports that it could be the start of the 24-year-old singer’s preparation for the new album. Aside from fans, some artists are also happy for her return.
In the photo posted by Tranter, the Hands To Myself singer is applying eyeliner. The songwriter captioned it with “Music and Love.” Moreover, he has collaborated with Gomez in several songs such as Good For You and other songs for the 2015 Revival album.
Last month, Gomez finally returned to the spotlight and gave an emotional speech at the AMA’s. Now, fans are happy to see her back in the recording studio. Moreover, the 24-year-old is ready to make it up to her fans.
In a report by Hollywood Life, Gomez revealed that she needed that three-month break away from the spotlight. “It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me,” she said.
Furthermore, Gomez’graphic designer Ryan Butler teased fans about the release date of the new album. On Twitter, he revealed that the singer is most likely to drop her new album very soon, but it seems that all details are still kept under wraps.
At this point, fans are just assured that the Selena Gomez new album will come out soon and they will get what they want. Despite the alleged feud with Taylor Swift, nothing can stop the Good For You singer from rocking the music world again.