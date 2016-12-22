The Secret Garden 2017 promises to add greater interest to Australia’s already bustling festival calendar for the coming year.
Indeed, the New Year is shaping up to be a busy time for festival goers. To date, fans are already looking forward to the forthcoming Rainbow Serpent Festival Victoria and the Laneway Festival. Both events take place towards the end of January.
Fortunately, organizers put to rest earlier concerns about Laneway’s lineup after The Julie Ruin’s sudden withdrawal. The latest update reveals the addition of two acts plus several homegrown groups to the program.
Read more: Laneway Festival 2017 Update: Expect Bigger Lineup
Incidentally, domestic bands are also part of the Secret Garden 2017 lineup. The two-day event takes place on February 24 and 25. However, Tone Deaf reports tickets for it are already sold out. Nonetheless, fans would surely get a kick out of finding out who will perform.
Secret Garden 2017 Lineup
Alex Lahey
Annie Bass (DJ Set)
The Australian Queen Tribute Show
B Wise
Bad Deep DJs
Bec Sandridge
Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of a Tony Hawk Pro Skater Band
Body Type
The Cactus Channel
Captain Franco
Donny Benet
Gretta Ray
Japanese Wallpaper
The Jezabels
Le Fruit
Levins
MOSSY
Mowgli May
Oliver Tank
Party Dozen
Rackett
The Ruminaters
Set Mo (Classic House Set)
SPOD
Total Giovanni
Urthboy
Youngsta CPT (ZA)
DJs
AfterHour
Amber Akilla
Amrita
Andy Garvey
Ariane
Bad Ezzy
Boogie Fingers
Bug Bug
Callum Wylie
Estée Louder
FlexMami
G Coo
HABITS (DJ Set)
Keep It Disco
Kimchi Princi x Slim Set
Lauren Hansom
Lewba
Low Ton DJs
Mansion Lane
Matka
MIMI
Nes
Paul Gorrie (DJ Set)
Potassium Nightmare
Ridds, 9toe, Wompa (Dungeon)
Rimbombo
Sezzo Snot
Sveta
Swerve
Tanzer
Yo Grito
Tickets for the Secret Garden 2017 went on sale last September 29, Music Feeds reported. The event offers a distinct experience as it encourages punters to dress up and enjoy its magical atmosphere in addition to the music.