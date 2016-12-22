The Secret Garden 2017 promises to add greater interest to Australia’s already bustling festival calendar for the coming year.

Indeed, the New Year is shaping up to be a busy time for festival goers. To date, fans are already looking forward to the forthcoming Rainbow Serpent Festival Victoria and the Laneway Festival. Both events take place towards the end of January.

Fortunately, organizers put to rest earlier concerns about Laneway’s lineup after The Julie Ruin’s sudden withdrawal. The latest update reveals the addition of two acts plus several homegrown groups to the program.

Incidentally, domestic bands are also part of the Secret Garden 2017 lineup. The two-day event takes place on February 24 and 25. However, Tone Deaf reports tickets for it are already sold out. Nonetheless, fans would surely get a kick out of finding out who will perform.

Secret Garden 2017 Lineup

Alex Lahey

Annie Bass (DJ Set)

The Australian Queen Tribute Show

B Wise

Bad Deep DJs

Bec Sandridge

Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of a Tony Hawk Pro Skater Band

Body Type

The Cactus Channel

Captain Franco

Donny Benet

Gretta Ray

Japanese Wallpaper

The Jezabels

Le Fruit

Levins

MOSSY

Mowgli May

Oliver Tank

Party Dozen

Rackett

The Ruminaters

Set Mo (Classic House Set)

SPOD

Total Giovanni

Urthboy

Youngsta CPT (ZA)

DJs

AfterHour

Amber Akilla

Amrita

Andy Garvey

Ariane

Bad Ezzy

Boogie Fingers

Bug Bug

Callum Wylie

Estée Louder

FlexMami

G Coo

HABITS (DJ Set)

Keep It Disco

Kimchi Princi x Slim Set

Lauren Hansom

Lewba

Low Ton DJs

Mansion Lane

Matka

MIMI

Nes

Paul Gorrie (DJ Set)

Potassium Nightmare

Ridds, 9toe, Wompa (Dungeon)

Rimbombo

Sezzo Snot

Sveta

Swerve

Tanzer

Yo Grito

Tickets for the Secret Garden 2017 went on sale last September 29, Music Feeds reported. The event offers a distinct experience as it encourages punters to dress up and enjoy its magical atmosphere in addition to the music.