Yet another Australian celebrity and her significant other are giving us relationship goals to work for. Get the Christmas getaway details of Ruby Rose and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso.

The couple surprised everyone last November when they confirmed their relationship. Apparently, they reconnected while working on the music video for The Veronicas’ single On Your Side. Jessica revealed it was about their love story.

As it turns out, the artist and the actress have been friends for several years. Earlier rumors, hinted they dated on and off back in 2008. This time around, Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso are not leaving room for doubts about their relationship.

This time around, the couple took time off from the spotlight to enjoy a Christmas getaway with friends. The caption of Lisa Origliasso seems to hint at something more.

“Christmas vacay with the family,” Lisa wrote alongside the Instagram pic of her sister Ruby Rose and other close friends, Mail Online writes. The actress who is based in Los Angeles reportedly came home for the holidays. Veronica recently made a trip stateside to spend time with the actress there.

For their Christmas getaway, the couple went to a rainforest retreat on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. Close friends accompanied them. Yet they also intend to celebrate with each other’s family during the festive season. Afterwards, they will reportedly head to the US.

Meanwhile, sources speculated The Veronicas could be a strong contender to represent Australia at Eurovision 2017. Indeed, the sister duo would likely have a huge impact on the audience. Moreover, they would stand out among the other finalists.

For now, fans of the actress eagerly await if she gets to play Domino in Deadpool 2. Just the same, her role in the Vin Diesel film xXx Return of Xander Cage is something to watch out for come January 19, 2017. Thus, would it be their first red carpet appearance as a couple?