Everyone knows about Stephen King’s work and their adaptations. The Revival movie is in the works, and Russell Crowe will be part of the film. Tom Cruise’s reaction here.

Early this year, director Josh Boone revealed that he has plans on filming King’s adaptation of The Stand but it seems that he has changed his mind. Dark Horizons reports that he will direct King’s Revival instead.

Following the plan for the upcoming movie, Boone suggest that Russell Crowe will star in the film. The movie is about a preacher who lost his faith when his wife and child died in an accident. He will then follow different twists from his son in the plot.

After Boone decided to push through with the film, he went to Crowe himself and said that he wanted him to be the lead star. “So when I wanted to adapt his novel Revival, I really just went and asked him,” Boone said.

Aside from Crowe, Samuel L. Jackson was also on the list to star in the film. However, Boone saw more potential with the the 52-year-old actor. In a report by ET, Crowe proved that he is an outstanding actor when Tom Cruise praised him for his acting.

Cruise worked with the actor in The Mummy and the American actor shared about his great scenes with Crowe. “He is incredible in it. He’s such a fine actor and I just had a lot of fun watching him develop that character,” Cruise said.

The two have been friends for decades and they most likely jive together at work. Furthermore, Crowe feels the same way with Cruise. “I think we have a very simple and direct connection. I always had a great deal of respect for what he does and I’m really looking forward to being in front of a camera with him,” he said.