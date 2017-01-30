The United States and Australia have come together showing agreement on the refugee swapping deal. US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke on the phone for about half-an-hour. The former assured Australia of resettling refugees and giving them a favorable life to lead.

It was quite doubtful if the refugee deal that Australia cracked when former US President Barack Obama held office would continue after Trump takes charge. But the new US president has taken a positive take on the immigration deal. The refugee swapping will involve movement of migrants in Australian detention camps of Manus Island and Nauru into the detention units of the US’ Costa Rica and vice versa. “Both leaders emphasised the enduring strength and closeness of the US – Australia relationship that is critical for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and globally,” the White House said in a statement.

Doubts Raised on US-Australia Refugee Swapping Deal

One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson, on the other hand, has raised doubts on the refugee swapping deals. Hanson reminded the public of the executive order of Trump concerning the restrictions to be imposed on immigration. She asked the reason behind the president’s agreement to resettling asylum seekers of Australian offshore detention centers.

“Why would Donald Trump agree to this,” Senator Hanson said on Monday morning. “There has got to be more to this, just look at it. He’s put bans on people coming into the country from certain countries, he is also halting the refugee program in America. I’m just asking the question, is there more to this than what we are made aware of? It will come out in the end.”

In addition to discussing refugee swapping with Turnbull, as reported by Seven Network, Trump also interacted with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel over different issues. The clue of the conversations already came from the White House earlier. “Tomorrow @POTUS will begin day w call w PM of Japan, Chancellor of Germany, President of Russia, President of France & end w PM of Australia,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted on Friday.

