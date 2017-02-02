US President Donald Trump seems to reconsider the refugee swapping deal with Australia. The president reportedly slammed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a phone call over the deal. Trump addressed the phone call as “the worst call by far.”

The US president compared the refugee swapping call with the conversation with various world leaders on that day and described it as the worst talk. The call was scheduled for long hours but it ended just after 25 minutes. Trump allegedly yelled at the prime minister as he believed that Turnbull expected the new US leader to follow the promise of the Obama administration. The agreement proposed America to accommodate 1,250 refugees in the nation from different detention centers across Australia.

The president during the call also added that Australia was attempting to send the “next Boston bombers” into the nation. Trump, besides calling Turnbull’s call as worst, also tweeted against the refugee swapping deal on Wednesday night. “Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!” the US president tweeted.

Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton, on the contrary, said that the government was in a good position as far as the refugee swapping deal was concerned. “The Prime Minister has spoken to President Trump and we had agreement from President Trump that he would continue the arrangement,” he said. “It seems to me that some of the hate media journalists on the left wing debate in this country are adamant that they want to use these people as pawns.”

Refugee Swapping Deal – Contradictory Statements From US

While the White House is emphasizing on the reconsideration of the refugee swapping agreement, the Australian authorities have a different story to tell. Moreover, US State Department and White House also seem to have contradictory views on the deal. Where White House said that Trump was still not sure about the deal, the State Department told the ABC that US will go ahead with the refugee swap with Australia.

The American State Department had a conversation with the ABC following the statement from the White House. “He is considering doing it because of the long and good relationship we have with Australia,” the White House stated while adding that Trump was still thinking on whether to move forward with the refugee swapping deal. On Wednesday, US Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the United States will undergo “extreme vetting” before allowing 1,250 refugees into the nation. However, the comments were walked back later on.

