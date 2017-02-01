A 10-year-old girl in Bangladesh has been diagnosed with the rare “Tree Man” illness. Doctors at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital say that the girl has some warts on her face but she still at the primary stage.

The diagnosis was made by doctors who work at the same hospital where a man got admitted with the same illnesses one year ago. The condition is also known as epidermodysplasia verruciformis (EV), which causes wart-like papules, cutaneous horn-like lesions, and cutaneous carcinomas.

The family of the 10-year-old, who comes from the northern Netrokona district, told reporters that they noticed that she started to develop warts when she was two years old. It had only been treated on a superficial level, Sky News reports. See video of the girl from here. Video credit AFP.

Last year, a man named Abul Banjandar from the southern Khulna province was also taken to the hospital for his Tree Man illness. He went under 16 surgical procedures to remove the warts on his hands and feet, which looked like tree barks.

27-year-old Banjandar was forced to quit his job as a rickshaw driver due to his illness. According to Samanta Lal Sen, the director of the hospital’s plastic surgery and burns unit and the doctor treating the girl, Bajandar has to go another two operations before he gets discharged in a month.

“I never thought I would ever be able to hold my kid with my hands,” Banjandar said. “Now I feel so much better. I can hold my daughter in my lap and play with her. I can’t wait to go back home.” Banjandar said that he was worried about how to raise his daughter since his condition did not allow him to hold her. He hopes that the “curse” won’t return again.

Experts say that epidermodysplasia verruciformis (EV) is not contagious. Surgeries can only give temporary relief to those who suffer from it.