The Rainbow Serpent Festival Victoria promises to keep everyone safe in 2017 as it implements the “Nest” against sexual assault and harassment.

Festivals are popular Down Under, as they offer Aussies the chance to enjoy music and art in the company of others who also appreciate it. However, the setting can sometimes bring about problems such as the case for the Rainbow Serpent Festival Victoria 2016.

Alas, the event reported four victims of sexual assault. According to The Age, cases of sexual assault raised serious concern among organizers, especially after the complaint of one victim who revealed her discontent at how authorities handled her case at the start. Thus, their creation of the “Nest” or the safe space concept.

“We learned a lot from those reports [of assault], and I’ve had conversations with some of the people who made those reports after they reached out to us. Our guidelines [for the safe space] include all transgender and gender diverse people, and we have an advocacy program as well,” Rainbow Serpent Festival Victoria social services manager Mel Pearson said. Pearson also hopes other festivals would be open to implementing a similar policy to the “Nest.”

RSF supports a culture of consent and trans and gender diverse inclusivity. Read about our new initiatives here. https://t.co/1mMi2Oadhv pic.twitter.com/WSaCvGU8yU — Rainbow Serpent HQ (@Rainbow_Serpent) December 21, 2016

Authorities and event organizers of Splendor in the Grass 2016 sought parallel measures to ensure public safety. In their case, the police wanted to establish a drug-free environment, hence, the increased visibility of local authorities at the event. Moreover, the written policy against drug use in the ticket terms and conditions.

The Rainbow Serpent Festival Victoria draws about 10,000 people, according to Tone Deaf. Next year’s event marks its 20th year, and its lineup includes acts such as Astrix, D-Nox & Beckers, Extrawelt, Hallucinogen, Simon Posford and more.

Another massive music announcement this month! Online tix for #rsf2017 almost gone, limited quantities in shops! xx pic.twitter.com/r0N1lrP2X1 — Rainbow Serpent HQ (@Rainbow_Serpent) September 19, 2016

The Rainbow Serpent Festival Victoria 2017 runs from January 27 to 30 at Jack Smiths Lane, Lexton. Its schedule coincides with the upcoming Laneway Festival taking place at various locations throughout Australia.