Jellyfish attack incidents have increased in Australia, especially in Queensland, following the authorities have asked swimmers to be careful while in waters.

The authorities have warned divers and snorkelers of the movement of irukandji jellyfish towards further south. The attacks have been shocking this week as four people have been hospitalized after being suspected of being bitten by irukandji off Fraser Coast of Queensland. On the other hand, Queensland Ambulance supervisor Martin Kelly said that among the cases, a minimum of one has been identified as a sure shot case of the jellyfish attack.

James Cook University Associate Professor Jamie Seymour said that the jellyfish made its movement towards the warming sea temperatures to the south.”We’ve got good data now that shows quite nicely that irukandji has been spreading down the east coast of Australia, moving slowly but surely southwards,” he told News.com.au.” “It’s only a matter of time before they get to the southern end of Fraser Island down to the Sunny Coast.”

Irukandji Jellyfish Attack – How Dangerous It is

Irukandji is the smallest and most venomous box jellyfish in the world. It is found in the aquatic bodies of Mackay’s north almost 700km up the coast. The reactions to Irukandji bite are visible within five to 120 minute.

The symptoms observed following the jellyfish attack include headache, muscle pains, vomiting, anxiety, rising blood pressure, chest pain, abdominal pain, backache, nausea, sweating, increased heart rate and fluid on the lungs. The jellyfish sting might lead to an impending doom experience mostly confused with anxiety attack on the victims. The most dangerous effects of the jellyfish attack is a cardiac arrest.

There have been reports of 10 deaths in far north Queensland in 2016. Seeing the destructive effect of the jellyfish attack, the management has given some suggestions to control the effect of the sting on victims, which include vinegar to the area, antihistamines, pain relief, and others.

