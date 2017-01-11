Dozens of passengers have been trapped on a roller coaster in the Movie World theme park on Queensland’s Gold Coast. Rescue operation is underway to free the passengers who were trapped at the Arkham Asylum Coaster around midday.

The authorities already rescued some trapped passengers. There are no reports of injuries but paramedics of Queensland Ambulance are on the site and set up a triage area at the park.

“We’ve been called to the scene for a vertical rescue,” said a spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service, the ABC reports. “We are working with management on scene to access them.”

Emergency crews working to bring down safely more than a dozen people stranded on a roller coaster @movieworldaus on the #GoldCoast #9News pic.twitter.com/hpwegtxAys — S Marshall-McCormack (@ShannonMM9) January 11, 2017

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also used a cherry picker to help those passengers trapped in harder to reach places.

The Arkham Asylum roller coaster can reach speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour. Passengers wear a virtual reality mask to enable them to experience the ride’s augmented reality. As stated on the website:

“This crazy experience will have adrenaline junkies harnessed into the Ivy League of Insanity for the shock of their life. Strap into a brand new train featuring electrifying on board audio and rocket through Arkham Asylum at speeds of up to 85km…Only the bravest of people can enter the Asylum to face one of the most infamous criminal minds on the planet, The Joker, as he attempts to infect all of Gotham City with dangerous monsters. With The Joker on the loose, riders will need to beware as the likes of Harley Quinn and Killer Croc could lurk around any corner.”

Movie World’s incident comes a few months after another Gold Coast theme park malfunctioned last year. In October, four people died in the Thunder River Rapids Ride in Dreamworld, a theme park not owned by the same company that owns Movie World.

The victims were 32-year-old Kate Goodchild, her 35-year-old brother Luke Dorsett, his partner Roozi Araghi, and 42-year-old mother Cindy Low.