The first Cabinet meeting of the year will be held to discuss Queensland liquor laws with assumptions of reconsideration of the policy. There are some ministers who wish the lockout laws to be withdrawn. The future laws will be discussed on Monday afternoon in the meeting.

The Queensland liquor laws will be implemented from next week but the controversial policy has begun to be doubted. The new laws were introduced to control violence caused by alcohol consumption. On the other hand, the government has indicated that it would prefer introducing compulsory ID scanners.

The members in the meeting will go through the effectiveness of strategies implemented as of now, including a ban on drinks after midnight. The Queensland liquor laws stating the ban on drinking after midnight was implemented in July 2016. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that the attempt of the government to control alcohol-driven violence in the state has prompted to the reduced alcohol trading hours.

Queensland Liquor Laws – Queensland Premier Indicates Scrapping of New Rule

“The reduction of trading hours in the service of alcohol is the most crucial element of curbing alcohol-fuelled violence and those measures are in place,” Palaszczuk said. “I want to see good, robust laws but I am also listening to the community.”The most important element of our laws, which is the reduction of trading hours and service of alcohol, has already been introduced. These other measures are supplementary, the key measure is already in place.”

While the state’s premier indicated scrapping of the Queensland liquor laws, she also said that she heard youngsters opposing the policy. “A lot of women have been raising with me a lot of concerns about being separated with their friends, especially when they have to travel home in the early hours of the morning by themselves,” the ABC quoted her as saying.

