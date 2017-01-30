Quebec mosque shooting has claimed the lives of five people as of now with expected increase in the death toll. Many people have been injured in the attack. Two suspects have been arrested following the incident that took place on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the Quebec mosque attack on Sunday. He said that the attack targeted Muslims. “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge,” he said in a statement. “While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence.”

The Quebec mosque shooting took place following the immigration order passed by US President Donald Trump. The president announced the banning of the entrance of Muslims into American borders for a temporary period. Trump’s policy is being slammed for being a “Muslim ban” while Trump claimed that it is not so. The order restricts the entry of Muslims into America from seven Muslim-driven nations – Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Sudan and Syria.

Trudeau Sends Message After Quebec Mosque Shooting

After the Quebec mosque shooting, Trudeau also said that Muslims play an important part in building up Canada. Such “senseless acts” have no importance in the communities across the city. The Canadian prime ministry also said that the authorities were investigating the matter and were trying to find more details. “Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear,” Trudeau delivered his message.

Quebec police have arrested two suspects without any hint of other suspects to be taken into custody. City Police Constable Etienne Doyon said that that the attacks were conducted in the evening when mostly people gather for prayers in the mosque. There were around 40 people inside when the Quebec mosque shooting took place.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Also Read:

Refugee Swapping: US, Australia Agree to Deal

Australia Sends Sri Lankan Asylum Seeker Back, Refugee Claims Ignored