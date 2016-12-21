Australians who loves playing Pokemon might feel delightful about the news. The Pokemon International Championships will arrive in the Land Down Under next year.

Nintendo recently wrapped up the tournament in Europe. The game will take place in the continent on March 10- 12 2017.

Nintendo Insider is calling the attention of all trainers who play the Pokémon TCG or video game categories. The Pokemon International Championships will take place at the Melbourne Park Function Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Those who will be able to win will gain Championship points as tickets to the world tournament which will happen in August. Pokémon TCG players will compete using the Standard format, including the Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon expansion.

So, prepare your choices of Pokemon since we are still waiting three months prior to the Pokemon International Championships. To know more about the mechanics, visit Pokemon’s official website here.

In other news, Pokemon Go for Apple Watch is not canceled, despite the rumors. According to 9to5Mac, a representative confirmed that the collaboration between Niantic and Apple is still good.

On the other hand, a representative from Apple said, “We’ll have more news soon.”

However, both of the firms are keeping the release date away from the public. As per the website, the gaming company would like to incorporate Pokemon Go to Apple Watch “to continue tempting users to regularly play the game.”

Pokemon Go is an augmented reality game specially designed for smartphone users. You will be able to catch a Pokemon anytime and anywhere as they hide in such common places.

We will be posting more updates about the Pokemon International Championships and the news about the Pokemon Go for Apple Watch so stay tuned.